Monitoring: PCN seals 343 pharmacies, PPMVs in Kebbi

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 343 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine vendors (PPMVs) in Kebbi State for improper handling of controlled substances, unhygienic environment and poor documentation.

The Council’s Director in charge of Inspection and Monitoring, Mrs Anthonia Aruya, disclosed this at a news conference in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Aruya said that it was the council’s 34th inspection and monitoring outing covering 29 states.

She said that 518 premises were visited in the state, comprising of 20 pharmacies and 498 patent and proprietary medicine vendors (PPMVs).

“At the end of the exercise, 343 out of 518 premises visited, made up of five pharmacies and 338 PPMVs were sealed.

“Twenty-two compliance’ directives were issued to three pharmacies and 19 PPMVs.

“The directives were issued for various offences ranging from improper handling of controlled substances, unhygienic environment, poor documentation to dispensing of ethnic and prescription drugs without the presence of a pharmacist,’’ the PCN director said.

She said that the aim of the exercise was to streamline the drug-distribution system in the state.

“Further actions will follow in due course as the PCN is committed to the provision of good pharmaceutical services to the people of Kebbi State,’’ she said.

Aruya expressed concern at how some people ventured into the sales of medicine without following due process.

“More worrisome is the fact that some cannot communicate or even read and write in English language.

“One will, therefore, imagine how they will be able to handle medicines in their facilities and the serious attendant public health implications,’’ she said.

The director advised the public to always source their needed drugs from registered pharmaceutical outlets, and their over-the-counter medicines from registered medicine shops.

She, however, commended the state ministry of health and security agencies for their assistance during the exercise.