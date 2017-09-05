Naira sustains gains, steady at all FX segments during Eid-el Kabir

The Nigerian currency, Naira, on Monday, remained unchanged at all the foreign exchange markets and segments during the Eid-el Kabir holiday.

At the parallel market, the local currency, over the weekend, extended till yesterday, sustained the appreciated gains at the parallel segment of the forex market, stood steadied at 365 to the dollar, better than 370 sold the previous week.

The Naira was also seen at 467 to the pound and 432 per Euro respectively, as against 475 and 432 traded at the unofficial market in the previous week.

But due to the two days declared as public holiday for the ‘Ileya’ festival, the market was expected to open today, Tuesday, September 5, as the official forex market remained flat at an un-operated rate of 305.85 per dollar, compared to 305.65 traded before the official closure.

Going by the rate closed at the last trading day of the week, the NAFEX window stood at 359.67 per dollar against 359 traded a day earlier with a decline of 0.19 per cent, but had open trading activities at 360.79 the same rate it did on Wednesday, a day earlier before the official closure of the forex market.

It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its proactive measure had lifted the forex market with fresh injection of $297million, totaling $547m into the foreign exchange market before closing the official market.

Consequently, forex dealers believed with the latest balance of the nation’s external reserves, the apex bank is better positioned in its drive to ensuring foreign exchange rate convergence.

However, the figure obtained from the central bank showed that its foreign external reserves stood at $31.8 billion as of August 29, 2017, which represented an appreciable 3.14 per cent in just one month (August), as against $30.8bn seen at the beginning of the month.

The external reserves stood at $31.222bn, which at the time indicated highest figure declared in the last 23 months, Daily Times Findings has showed.

The nation’s forex reserves has recorded an upward swing to $31bn, after declining to a near $30bn mark two months ago, but the apex bank’s latest update showed significant increase on the reserves table, since the global crude oil prices has been on the rise, while contributing immensely to the upswing in reserves in the past one month.

Financial experts noted that steady increase in global oil prices continued to impact on CBN’s foreign exchange buffer though it dropped to $49.41 a barrel on last week Wednesday, compared with $49.51 the previous day, Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC’s) daily basket price has explained.

The CBN had disclosed that reserves appreciated by $554.7m or 1.8 per cent in July, when it closed July at $30.8bn from $30.29bn it opened the month under review.

The $30.8 billion foreign reserve reordered by CBN was the highest since May 12, 2017, as global oil prices stabilized; and inflow from International Money Transfer Operations continued to increase.

The foreign reserves appreciated by $4.45bn in first three months (Q1) of 2017 amid CBN’s sustained pressure in bridging the gap between official foreign exchange and parallel market rates with the introduction of several foreign exchange windows.

Statistics on the CBN website revealed that the foreign exchange reserves increased by 17.2per cent to $30.29bn on March 30, 2016 from $25.84bn it opened this year.

Specifically, the foreign reserves for the first time in 2017 hit $30bn on March 8, and hovering around $29bn and $28bn in February.