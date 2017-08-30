Naira remains flat as FX market lifted by $250m

.NAFEX turnover drops by $105.75m

Despite lifting the official foreign exchange market by $250 million on Monday by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian currency, Naira, at the close of yesterday’s trading activities remained flat against the US dollar at the official FX market.

This is just as the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing (NAFEX) window recorded a total decline of $105.75 million, while comparing traded figure of $107.47 from Monday $213.21 million, which was lower than $165.29 declared last Tuesday.

At the NAFEX window, the Nigerian currency weakened further to close at 359.67, as against 359.56 ended the preceding trading day but began trading activities at an improved rate of 360.66 compared to Monday 361.13, which indicated an appreciating figure of 0.13 per cent, FMDQ OTC data has showed.

Contrary to expectation of some traders, the local currency, at the official forex market was seen steady at the depreciated rate of 305.80 per dollar, which was the same price sold on Monday and last Friday, even though it was traded between 305.60 and 305.70 in the recent time.

Although, the naira, was seen at the unofficial forex market for 368 against the dollar compared to 370 closed the previous day and better than 369 exchanged during the weekend.

It also, appreciated by three points to settled at 475 as against 478 traded to the pound on Monday, but relapsed by one point to the euro with the new closing rate of 434 weaker than 433 exchanged the previous day.

Explaining the supply of the injected $250m, Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Isaac Okorafor, said the apex bank sold $100m and uplifted the Small and Medium Enterprises and invisible segments, with $85m and $65m respectively.

Mr. Okorafor said that the apex bank would pump even more liquidity into the market in the coming days, noting that the move by the CBN was necessary to enhance stability in the foreign exchange market.

He reiterated that in a bid to improve liquidity and ameliorate challenges encountered by critical stakeholders at this time of the year, the bank had ensured that pressures on the market from those seeking Forex for school fees and vacations were eased.

He said further that the bank had kept faith with its resolve to ensure that there is sustained liquidity to meet genuine requests for foreign exchange.

Motolani Oseni