FirstBank unveils mobile payment solution

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, in partnership with Visa, has introduced the Mobile Payments Solution – mVisa. This mobile solution allows customers pay for goods and services by scanning a QR code using the FirstMobile App on their smart phones. Payment goes straight from the consumer’s FirstBank account into the merchant’s account and provides real-time notification to both parties.

The launch of mVisa adds to the seamless multiple payment channels FirstBank’s customers enjoy; and customers with the FirstMobile app can now make payments from their FirstBank’s accounts at merchants’ locations where mVisa logo is displayed.

According to the Group Head, E-Business, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Chuma Ezirim, the bank would continue to put customers first by leading the industry in the use of technology to provide convenient and fast banking solutions. “mVisa further promotes our digital approach by delivering omni-channel experience to all our customers, while enhancing our existing offerings”, he reiterated.

mVisa is a payment solution fully integrated into the Firstmobile app to support business transactions and lifestyles of FirstBank customers. Existing users of the Firstmobile application can update their banking app from Google Play store, Blackberry World and Apple store to enable them to access this service; while the bank’s account holders, who do not have the Firstmobile app yet, can simply download the app and begin to enjoy this service instantly.