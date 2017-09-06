FCMB, Skye bank top worst performing shares in August

First City Momentum Bank (FCMB) Group and Skye Bank Plc led other listed financial institutions in worst performing shares in the month of August, as the capital market witnessed surge sell-off towards the public holiday.

The nation’s capital market started on increased volatility most especially from foreign investor leading to the Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index (NSE ASI) dropping by 0.96 per cent to 35,504.62 basis points in August while the year-till date performance closed at 32.11 per cent.

Profit-taking in most capitalised banking shares dropped on the Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index (NSE) NSE Banking Index by 1.27 per cent to 439.69 basis points in August from 445.33 basis points it closed in July.

For FCMB, analysts said the group’s weak corporate earnings for half year of 2017 led to investors profit-taking.

The share price of FCMB dropped by N0.18 or 14 per cent from N1.25 to N1.07 to allure investors profit-taking over the group 77 per cent decline in profit before tax to N3.8bn in the half year ended June 2017 from N16.3bn in prior half year of 2016.

The group attributed the decline to non-recurrence of foreign exchange revaluation income that boosted profitability in prior year, pressure on net interest margins and the sustenance of relatively high loan impairment charges.

Skye Bank share price saw a sharp decline of 10 per cent or N0.07 to N0.61 from N0.68; while Diamond Bank share price moved from N1.29 to N1.16, representing a decline of 10 per cent or N0.13.

Despite declaring interim dividend, the share price of United Bank for Africa Plc dropped by six per cent or N0.60 to N9.10 from N9.70.

Other share price losers in August include Unity bank that recorded seven per cent; Wema Bank, six per cent or N0.03; FBN Holdings Plc’s share price dropped by five per cent or N0.30 to N5.70; while Zenith Bank share price closed August at N23 from N24.61, dropping seven per cent or N1.61.

On the gainers side, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc top the chart when its share price gained 15 per cent or N0.76 to close at N6.00. Coming close was Jaiz Bank Plc that recorded 12 per cent increase in share price to N0.77 while Fidelity Bank Plc’s share price rose by eight per cent or N0.10 to N1.35 per share in August.

Furthermore, the share price of Stanbic Holdings Plc appreciated by seven per cent or N2.37 to close at N38.27 in August from N35.90 it opened for trading.