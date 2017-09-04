Ecobank boosts savings’ culture with new promo- Kuponiyi

Targets assets,travels, others

Ecobank Nigeria, has said it instituted the ‘Target Saving Promotion’ to encourage savings among Nigerians.

The bank said, the product offering, is, especially to enable them to acquire valuable assets, save for travels or save for the rainy day, which they cannot achieve in one go.

The Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ayotunde Kuponiyi stated this fact during customer sensitization exercises in different parts of Lagos. He observed that the excitement, enquiries and patronage generated by the promo was commendable.

According to Kuponiyi, the promo is intended for customers who want to build up savings with the bank to meet their future financial goals or execute specific desired projects, stressing that, winners would be promptly compensated as stated in the terms and agreement of the promo.

“Ecobank has a long history of recognizing customer loyalty which is the focus of this promotion. The level of enthusiasm shown by members of the banking public is laudable. This may not be far from our history of customer reward. People of different backgrounds, age and sex are all embracing the account,” he said.

Kuponiyi urged those who are yet to open account with the bank to do so, because of the attendant benefits; and enjoined existing customers of the bank to also increase their savings to qualify and win in any of the numerous draws.

The promo, tagged: ‘Double Your Target Savings Promo,’ which commenced in August, is designed to reward both new and existing customers of the bank within the six months period. It is expected to run from August 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018.

Target projects could be saving for school fees, holidays, pilgrimage, weddings, purchasing personal assets, among others

On the dynamics of the promo and draws; customers are expected to save a fixed amount of money, from N10, 000 monthly to qualify for entries into monthly draws starting this August, where 30 winners will emerge every month.

To qualify for the grand draw, customers must have made deposits for at least 3 consecutive months. There will be 60 winners in total, with each of the winners having their total qualifying contributions during the promo period doubled.

The bank also said that participating customers could increase their chances of winning by referring other individuals to save with the bank. To be eligible for referrals, customers need a minimum of 3 referrals for an additional entry to win at the grand draw; 6 referrals will give 2 additional entries and so forth.

These referrals must also be for the Target Savings’ Account, where the referred individuals are making steady monthly deposits.

Stories by Motolani Oseni