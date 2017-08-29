E-comerce: Group commends Afripay Payment solutions

A group, the E-commerce Monitors of Nigeria(ecomoN) has upheld the risk-cutting strategy for online transactions adopted by Afripay.ng, the pioneer Escrow service company that protects the interests of both parties in the transaction.

The commendation was contained in a media statement issued by chairman of the group, Mathew Joseph in Kaduna on Monday.

The group revealed that there has been “unbearable frustration” for customers wishing to buy goods online because they seldom get value for their money.

Online customers, according to the group, usually order for goods by paying in advance, only to discover that they have bought substandard goods and can’t retrieve their money or return the bad products. This, the group noted, “is grossly unfair to the people ordering for products online as they suffer financial losses.”

On the other hand, according to the group, companies selling various products have been struggling with customers who would order for products online and company sales representatives working to deliver the goods, waste precious time and resources running around without successfully locating the customers.

The group noted, “It’s also grossly unfair to the sellers of goods online”.

The statement also revealed that Afripay.ng marketing team has uncovered approximately 37% failed online transactions in Nigeria, where both the sellers and buyers complained bitterly about being shortchanged.

There were also not a few experiences of online business scams in these States.

“Thus, Afripay.ng, in our honest view, is a product that has stepped in as a safety-valve in e-commerce transactions, protecting both the buyer and the seller while giving all transactions a major boost in the country.”, the statement noted.

The group also emphasized that the emergence of Afripay is a radical move to “promote and project the image of buyers and sellers, and obliterate business regrets for all Nigerians involved with e-commerce”.

The group urged Nigerian stakeholders in e-commerce to join hands with Afripay.ng in “making the online business transactions more rewarding”. It also described Afripay as “a revolution in modern commerce because of the successful business solutions it has so far invented; coming at a time frustration is taking the best part of online sellers and buyers”.

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja