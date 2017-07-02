Customers commend Sterling Bank over empowerment

Sterling bank customers, who were at a one- day workshop in Lagos, have commended the lender for living up to its promise of supporting and empowering women.

In support of the Sterling Bank’s exciting ‘One Woman’ value proposition, select number Nigerian women were taught to take action, make positive choices about their own lives and do positive things.

Speaking during the one-day programme organised by Tope Mark-Odigie, entitled, “Sexually Confident Woman”, Mrs. Ighodalo commended Sterling Bank for this rare initiative.

“Sterling Bank is a very strong supporter of women; and when the bank launched the ‘One Woman’ product recently, the goal was to empower women and support them. By putting the word out there about self-love, Sterling Bank is hoping to encourage women and hopefully help them to love themselves”, Ighodalo said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Mojisola Bakare, General Manager, Corporate Banking, Sterling Bank said, “We have always been talking about breaking the glass ceiling. This unacknowledged barrier to a woman’s career advancement cannot be cleared except women are aware and self-conscious of themselves and know how to position themselves. It is only when a confident woman brings herself out that is when she can be identified for positions and for greatness.”

Bakare added that, “One Woman by Sterling Bank is about making women realise their potential to make positive changes and be successful in life. Changing how women see themselves is a process and some need professional help. This explains our support for the self-love programme which brings professionals and women together to kick-start this process.

Mrs. Tope Mark Odigie, convener of the ‘Sexually- Confident Woman’ programme, said, “The objective of self-love is to motivate and encourage women to love and accept themselves. It is about changing the thinking that they must fit a stereotype to be beautiful and also to help them understand that self-confidence will improve their lives and business.

She said,”So. it is very important for women to find themselves, find their voices and be comfortable with themselves to achieve all round success.”

Ms. Omolara Akinfolarin, Head of MSME, Sterling Bank, disclosed that the ‘One Woman’ proposition of the Bank, was designed to meet the financial, business and personal needs of women thereby eliminating vulnerabilities and dependencies that may stifle their self-discovery journey.