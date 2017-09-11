CBN acknowledges fluctuation in exchange rate

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has acknowledged a marginal fluctuation in the exchange rate, but assured Nigerians of its continued intervention in the foreign exchange market in order to sustain liquidity and stability in the financial sector.

The apex bank’s regulator, explained that the Naira remained stable against other major currencies around the world; even as observed that activities in the foreign exchange market remained dynamic.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, gave the assurance in Abuja over the weekend, stressing that the measures being taken by the bank had yielded positive results as far as foreign exchange supply was concerned.

According to him, the interventions of the apex bank were in line with its commitment to sustain liquidity in the market to meet genuine requests as well as deepen flexibility in the foreign exchange market.

Okoroafor warned speculators against nefarious activities, adding that the CBN had put necessary checks in place to guard against sharp practices in the foreign exchange market. While stressing that there was nothing to suggest that the CBN planned to discontinue its foreign exchange intervention, he noted there had been accretions in the country’s foreign reserves from $30 billion to about $32bn.

Okoroafor therefore urged those who genuinely require foreign exchange for their transactions to approach their banks, noting that the banks had enough forex to meet the demands for foreign exchange.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has consistently injected funds into in the inter-bank foreign exchange market, which received a boost of $547 million in the last round of intervention.

Meanwhile, the Naira exchanged at the rate of N363 to the US dollar in the Bureau de Change segment of the market on Friday, September 8, 2017.