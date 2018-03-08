Money will not determine 2019 Polls – Imo Rec

The Imo state Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC), Professor Francis Ezeonu, Tuesday said that money would not determine the outcome of 2019 general elections saying that, the commission is determined to conduct credible polls.

Professor Ezeonu who stated this during a Town Hall Meeting with Traditional Rulers and other stakeholders held at the Oguta Local Government Council. He therefore, advised them (monarchs and politicians) to mobilize their people to participate on the current Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

This, he said would enable electorate to exercise their franchise saying that, political patronage is determined by the number of voters from a particular area. He further disclosed that the commission will establish Registration Area Centres (RAC) in the electoral wards during elections that would serve as a transit camps for both the commission staff and adhoc staff for easy distribution of electoral materials.

The Resident Commissioner warned that the commission would sanction any political party that involved in thuggery and hate speech.

Furthermore, he disclosed that party primaries would be conducted in line with the party constitution, the Nigeria constitution and the Electoral Act saying that, political parties will give the commission 21 days before their primaries.

In his welcome address, the Electoral Officer in Oguta LGA, Sir Chris Ugwuadu said that the commission registered a total of 1430 voters from April 27, 2017 to the end of August 2017.

According to him, the commission registered 3376 voters which brought the number to 4,806 voters registered during the on-going continuous voters’ registration in the area. The breakdown shows that out of the number, 2912 males were registered while 1894 females were captured.

He disclosed that Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) collected within the period under review stood at 35, 34 PVCs transferred, 23 cases of correction, 90 voters got loss, eight defaced while 10 voters involved on omission cases.

“As stakeholders you are being called upon to do your best to ensure that the right things are done, most importantly, you own it on your honour to Nigerians to preach against violence, so that together we will protect the image and integrity of Nigeria.”