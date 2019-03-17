Money Rituals: Unmarried Men Insist on Pregnancy Before Marriage in Delta State Community

Unmarried Men in Abraka community and its environs in Delta State at the weekend insisted on Pregnancy before marrying any girl in the area or elsewhere.

At an enlarged meeting, hundreds of unmarried men including teenage boys vowed that before marrying any lady from Abraka town and its environs, they must get pregnant, disclosing that many unmarried women in the area in the recent times have had their wombs allegedly removed by Yahoo, Yahoo boys.

Speaking to Journalists in the area, the leader of the unmarried men group, Frank Oghenevo said” the within the ages of 29 and 33 are worried about the alleged wombs of unmarried women removed by Yahoo, Yahoo boys, we have unanimously agreed that we must confirm the fertility status of any girl before marrying her,

infact she must be pregnant before marrying her, You know these Yahoo, Yahoo boys have money to spend on the girls after allegedly removing their wombs for rituals, Many of our girls have had relationship with Yahoo, Yahoo boys before they found their husbands, this is a sad development, so it’s dangerous”

Sources alleged that there has been rising cases of wombs removed from unmarried women in Abraka community and its environs in the recent times, a situation that has informed the decision of Pregnancy before marriage by unmarried men in the area.

While Abraka community and its environs have been under siege of robbery, kidnappings and Yahoo, Yahoo activities, the divisional Police Officer ( DPO) Abraka Police division, CPS Ahmed Hassan confirmed that Yahoo, Yahoo boys wreaked deaths in Abraka community and its environs, adding that the Police intervention had saved many lives in Abraka community, adding” these Yahoo, Yahoo boys have removed the wombs of unmarried women whom they dated long ago, no wombs for many of them, and the men are insisting on Pregnancy before marriage”.

Meanwhile, youths of Abraka community and its environs have rained curses on evil perpetrators in the areas, and have vowed to ensure the evil doers are rot in jail.

Angered by the urgly development in the community in the recent times, the youths on Friday took to various streets in Abraka community and its environs in war songs including raining curses on the evil doers who have refused to allow Progress in the community.

The leader of the youths, Stanley Oghenevo who spoke to Journalists in the area said” we youths in Abraka community are very angry and we have rained on perpetrators of evil in the community” adding that the decision to rain curses on the evil Perpetrators was informed by increasing ritual killings among others.