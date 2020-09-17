Money Laundering: Naira Bet owner under investigation

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered for the account statements of Naira Bet owner, Akin Alabi and Premier Lotto aka Baba Ijebu, Adebutu Kessington.

Daily Times gathered that the companies are being accused of forex infractions, moving forex abroad without the required authorization and “economic sabotage.”

A betting company reportedly moved $420million abroad under the pretext of software purchase.

However the funds were traced to the foreign accounts of its directors.

According to gistmania a statement from Bello Hassan to banks read:

“You are hereby required to place the under listed accounts on post-no-debit with immediate effect and revert with the account names, numbers, currencies and balances of all accounts placed on PND.

Meanwhile In December, 5, 2016 Akin Alabi was appointed Mogaji (Head) of Ajiwogbo compound in by the Olubadan of Ibadan, HRH Saliu Adetunji.