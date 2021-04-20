Money launderers, cybercriminals after Pantami, NYCN alleges

By Tunde Opalana

The National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has alleged that the ongoing media trial of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami is being sponsored by money launderers and cybercriminals.

The youth body said enemies of the nation’s economy are behind the campaign of calumny against the minister and seeking his sack from office to enable them further rip the economy apart.

The group in a letter to President Buhari alleged that those who are bent on Pantami’s removal from office were unhappy that the national identity number ( NIN ) will block the myriad of financial frauds that have almost grounded the Nigerian economy.

President of the NYCN, Comrade Solomon Adodo urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to fall for mere sentiments but consider Pantami’s resolve to build a digital economy for Nigeria to join the league of advanced countries of the world.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, NYCN claimed that it was privy to information of sinister plot to ensure the removal of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed amongst others.

It insisted that there was no way Pantami would be among sponsors of terrorism even when it was obvious that he is on the wanted list of by members of the Boko Haram Islamist terrorist.

“Many youths are already beneficiaries of the trainings on the workings of a Digital Economy which have been carried out in several states as pilot. The digital economy holds vast potentials not only for the Nigerian Youths but will serve as major revenue spinner for the Nigerian government.

“The naysayers have not only seen the potentials ahead but are rattled by the evident successes recorded thus far and will do everything possible to get the architect of this sure route to speedy national development out of the way.

“The National Identity Number [NIN] which is the main pillar that holds a country’s digital economy is designed to guarantee the success of Nigeria’s digital economy and in a truly digital economy,

“Financial crimes such as money laundering, cybercrime, funding of terrorism, outright looting of government funds etc can be easily nipped in the bud even before execution and if executed, can be easily tracked because of the abundance of digital audit trails.

“The Nigerian digital economy powered by the NIN will block the myriad of financial frauds that has almost grounded the Nigerian economy. This is what the smear campaign on our icon Dr. Pantami is all about.

This is why the anti-government forces are trying desperately to put blemishes on the enviable and outstanding career of Dr. Pantami Within less than three [3] years of his stewardship, he has received over 110 awards and recognitions both within and outside Nigeria.

“The paid persons promoting the #tags #PantamiResignNow, #PantamiMustGo etc should better revert to #NINMUSTSTOP, #NoDigitalEconomy, #AnalogueNigeria #LootingMustContinue, #WeStandbyLooters etc because that is their real plan which the Almighty God will not allow to see the Light of day.

“Without even joining much issues with those who are peddling those obsolete and mixed-up recordings of the so-called extremist views, we have also analyzed Sheikh Pantami’s position on Boko Haram then. Incidentally, those view are factual and very correct in the context of the time, because at that time Boko Haram was considered a peaceful sect.

“At that time, Boko Haram had not taken up arms and he warned that the extrajudicial killing of Boko Haram members portended a danger. He further went ahead to dissuade the leaders of Boko Haram from toeing the path of violent extremism. Indeed, if the Government then, had listened to him and collaborated with him in preaching peace to them the security problems visited on Nigeria and Nigerians may have been averted or better contained”, said the NYCN.