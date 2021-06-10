Monday, June 14, Declared Public Holiday For Democracy Day Celebration – FG

To commemorate this year’s Democracy Day, the Federal Government has announced Monday, June 14 as a national holiday.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, urged all Nigerians to support the current administration in its efforts to ensure a united and prosperous nation.

He said any type of agitation that threatens the country’s unity should be avoided for the sake of everybody, adding that the Nigerian space would be a refuge of peace, harmony, and progress if all citizens loved their neighbors and embraced the spirit of brotherhood.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united and indivisible entity. No development can take place in an acrimonious environment.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity,” Aregbesola said.

He reassured Nigerians that the country would continue to improve thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s determined efforts to protect Nigerians’ lives and property while also stabilizing the economy.