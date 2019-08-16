A traditional ruler, the Ohimege Opanda in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi has urged the federal government to create more jobs for jobless Nigerians in order to curtail incessant kidnapping and other security challenges facing the country.

Abdullahi, a first class traditional ruler, made the appeal on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen in his palace in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

The Egbura traditional ruler said that creation of more job opportunities by the federal government would go a long way in not only tackling poverty in the country, but also address security issues, including youth restiveness.

“A lot needs to be done by the federal government in order to create mass employment opportunities for the jobless youth and other Nigerians.

“Creation of more jobs through various programmes will go a long way in tackling insecurity thereby improving on the standard of living of people in the country,” he said.

The monarch also called on youth and other Nigerians to be serious in their education pursuit in order to excel in life, adding that education is key to success and a route to escape from poverty, hence the need for Nigerians to embrace it with utmost priority.

The first class monarch also appealed to the state government to link the area with Kogi state through road construction in order to improve their socio-economic life.

“Look at Toto Local Government, we are not developed, no electricity, no good potable water and no good roads, among other social amenities.

“We want the government to establish a higher institution in this area and we also want the government to link us with Kogi state through road construction. If these are done, it will go a long way in bringing development and boosting agricultural activities thereby improving on our standard of living,” the monarch said.

He further appealed to the governments of Nasarawa and Kogi states to do the needful by collaborating with each other in order to return Kogi IDPs taking refuge in the area.

“I want you to pass this message to the governor that we still have refugees from Kogi state in this area. So, our governor should liaise with the governor of Kogi state so that these refugees will go back to their respective villages in Kogi,” he said.