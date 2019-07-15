Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien has called on federal government to establish a federal university in Asaba, the Delta state capital to show federal presence and accelerated development of the area.

The Asagba who spoke to journalists in Asaba on Monday also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari led government to find immediate solutions to the unstable power supply in Asaba and the country at large, adding that it has negatively affected the social and economic lives of the people and slowed down development.

“We have been witnessing poor power supply in Asaba and it has been a major challenge in the state, and I appeal to the federal government to intervene in the situation and compensate the people of Asaba over the 1967 massacre which claimed the lives of many by establishing a federal university in the town,” the monarch said.

He decried the rising insecurity and spate killings in parts of the country, describing the situation as unbearable and disturbing, and urged all tiers of government to rise up to the task to combat the menace, warning that if not addressed with seriousness, the country might be doomed.

According to him, the lack of jobs has made people to be desperate, resulting in many indulging in criminal activities which have further worsened the security challenges plaguing the country.

“Government at all levels should do the needful in beefing up security across the country as it will enhance development. Insecurity on our roads, in our farms and communities have become proverbial, Nigerians have become so desperate in doing things that are evil is now pervasive and the situation is really bad for the nation,” he added.