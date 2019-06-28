By Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

A first class traditional ruler in Ekiti state, the Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Adebanji Alabi, has advised judges in the country to shun corrupt acts for justice to be deeply entrenched in the society.

Oba Alabi said the worst corruption and crime that can be committed against any nation is for judicial officers to collect bribes to pervert justice.

The monarch said many of the crises bedevilling the country could have been resolved naturally, if the culture of justice and fairness are deeply rooted in our system.

Oba Alabi gave the charge in Ilawe Ekiti on Friday during the inauguration of the Ilawe Ekiti Judicial Division of the state high court by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola.

The monarch said the construction of an ultra- modern high court will reduce the culture of self- help and speedy dispensation of justice.

Oba Alabi appealed to the judiciary to work assiduously to regain the confidence reposed in it by Nigerians, saying “justice they say is rooted in confidence.

“There is no virtue so truly great and God like as justice. Where there is no justice, there can never be peace. So, justice must be made accessible and affordable to all.

“It is therefore, apposite and appropriate that only a fearless judiciary can give hope to a common man and only way to foster peace and unity among people, and ensure public order.

” A society that is well grounded and founded on the rule of law and devoid of arbitrary use of powers must run a well defined and established laws, supremacy of the laws, equality before the law, separation of powers, be devoid of corruption and quick dispensation of justice.”

The monarch applauded the state government for the gesture of establishing a high court in his domain, saying this will bring justice close to the grassroots and help then to see judicature as the best way to settle differences rather than is resorting to self help.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Daramola said the gesture was meant to bring judiciary to the footsteps of the rural dwellers.

He said the facility will also help in ensuring the quick disposition of any suit pending in court and decongest the Ikere division that has jurisdiction over the town in the past.

The chief judge also warned against resorting to jungle justice, describing it as not only bestial, but obsolete and old fashioned.