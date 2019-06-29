Mutiat Alli – Lagos

After a successful first edition, Nigerian Female designers Mona Matthews, Delabique and Proverbs Creations returns with Style Express 2 and added to this mix is The Bespoke Royal Tailor, a men’s wear label founded and run by Shadrach Haozume.

Style Express is a Pop-up-Boutique Experience where customers pain points are addressed. From getting the right outfits and perfect fit irrespective of shapes and sizes to getting quality made in Nigeria clothes, shoes, to handbags, jewelry, fascinators etc.

The event is also a great place to connect with friends, meet like-minds, network, make new connections and experience quality shopping like no other in a relaxing and cosy environment.

Style Express holds on 30th of June 2019 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street GRA Ikeja Lagos.