The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of a popular Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as ‘Mompha.’

Mompha

EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Mustapha was arrested by the anti-graft agency in the Federal Captial Territory (FCT), but didn’t give further details.

Uwujaren said: “Yes, he has been arrested.”

Mompho is known for advertising his expensive lifestyle on Instagram with many state of the art cars worth over $1.76 million (N634,000,000).

Mompha, who is fondly referred to as the ‘king’ of Nigerian Bureau De Change, is renowned for his luxurious lifestyle which is well portrayed in his flagrant display of expensive cars, wristwatches, and bewildering landscapes and properties on Instagram.

Gazing at women’s breasts elongates men’s life span – study

Although there are claims that he fled his base in Dubai to evade arrest from the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), many Nigerians are convinced that the source of the Instagram celebrity’s wealth is questionable.

According to celebrity fact zone, Mompha is the first African to buy the $450,000 Rolls Royce Wraight Eagle Viii.

“He owns a $330,000 2018 Rolls Royce Wraith, a $300,000 Ferrari 488 Spider, a $417,826 2019 Lamborghini Aventador, $265,500 Mclaren 650s and more.