Momoh helped Buhari in picking Osinbajo, says Ngige

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has paid glowing tribute to the late Prince Tony Momoh, former Minister of Information and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he played a pivotal role in the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari’s running in 2015.

According to him, “his death has brought to an end, a beautiful chapter in defining national ideals”.

A statement from Senator Ngige Media Office expressed shock at the passing on ofthe elder statesman, describing it as a colossal loss to the nation.

“I spoke with Momoh nearly a week ago( 24/01/2021) on his upcoming birthday, but incapable of seeing through the plans of the maker of mankind ! His was a long trajectory of excellence in professional journalism and deft, patient and principled political undertakings.

“He was the founding Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) one of the legacy political parties that formed the APC.

“While we laid the building blocks of the APC, he chaired one of the Party’s Ad-hoc Committee of Seven Wise Men, comprising Bisi Akande, representing South West, Audu Ogbe- North Central, myself- Sen. Chris Ngige – South East, Danjuma Goje- North East, Sam Jaja- South South and Ahmed Yerima representing the North West,” the statement said.

He said that the Committee was charged to brainstorm and come up with an unassailable report to assist the Party’s Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari choose his running mate from the southern part of the country.

“We were given just an hour but Momoh, painstaking, thorough and meticulous, decided a little otherwise.

We spent three hours but answered all the critical questions and cleared all knotty issues; helping our presidential candidate choose an acceptable running mate.”

The statement added that the history of journalism in Nigeria can hardly be written without a voluminous chapter dedicated to Prince Tony Momoh.

“His writings and seminal contributions to journalism will remain a reference material to students and scholars of journalism, etching his name in the pantheon of diverse accomplished Nigerian professionals.”