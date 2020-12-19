Mohamed Salah speaks on Liverpool future, reveals fate with Jurgen Klopp

Mohamed Salah admits it is ‘hard to say’ how much longer he will remain with Liverpool and his future is in the hands on the Premier League champions, while he also admitted he was disappointed with Jurgen Klopp’s recent decision to overlook him for the captaincy.

The Egypt international arrived at Anfield in a £34 million deal in the summer of 2017 having rebuilt his career in Serie A following a difficult spell in England with Chelsea. Salah has since cemented his reputation as one of world football’s most prolific forwards and played a fundamental role in Liverpool’s return to the summit of the English and European game.

The 28-year-old’s current contract doesn’t expire until 2023 and, although he insists he is intent on breaking every record available at Liverpool, he could not say where he long-term future lies.

He told AS: ‘I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.

That’s a tough question [how long I will stay at Liverpool], but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club.’

An almost unprecedented spate of injuries, meanwhile, has robbed Klopp of the services of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henerson and James Milner at various stages of the current campaign.

Without his most natural dressing room leaders, Klopp has been forced to share the armband around this season. Salah was hoping to captain his team in the recent Champions League match at Midtjylland but was overlooked in favour of Trent Alexander-Arnold. ‘Honestly, I was very disappointed,’ Salah revealed. ‘I was hoping to be the captain, but it’s a coach’s decision. I accept it.’

Despite that setback, Salah played a key role in helping Liverpool overcome Tottenham in midweek and help his side move clear at the head of the Premier League table.

Klopp’s relentless winning machine, meanwhile, are due to face RB Leipzig in the next round of the Champions League and Salah is optimistic of his side’s chances of completing a domestic and European double this season.

He added: ‘I think it is a bit early to say that, but yes, we are doing well just like other teams. I hope we have the best chance of winning it. ‘I think that in recent seasons we have done well in the Champions League and also in the Premier. We had a good chance of winning both. Last season we were unlucky here. We will fight for both this year.’