Mohamed Salah shuns £150m mega move to Real Madrid this summer

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has reportedly turned down a chance to join either of Juventus or Real Madrid in a mega deal valued around £150 million this summer.

The 27-year-old became an instant success for the Reds since he joined them from AS Roma in a €42 million two seasons back.

Salah guided the Merseyside to their first title at the end of the out-gone season following his side’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp is said to be aware of interests in Salah and has been discussing with club chiefs amid concerns over losing attacker.

The Reds officials claim Salah who is on international duty with Egypt reassured the club that the timing is not right for him to leave.