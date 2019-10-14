Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has resigned from the party.

Moghalu who announced his resignation from the party via his twitter handle, @MoghaluKingsley on Monday, called for reform of the country’s electoral system ahead of the 2023 general election.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor, turned politician argued that unless the electoral process is fixed, the country’s democracy will remain weak.

“Without electoral reform which includes electronic voting, our democracy will remain weak. Let’s fix this before 2023.

“Please join our non-partisan movement http://tobuildanation.org Partisan politics won’t fix this problem. To this end, I’ve resigned my membership of Young Progressive Party.

“Nigeria today is approaching its moment of reckoning. We need to focus on solving our problems at their root causes. Electoral reform, voter education for an informed electorate, and constitutional restructuring are the real issues. If we can agree on these, all else can follow.

“If we fix our elections /give our democracy real meaning, our youth will have no excuses not to vote, while they spend their money to vote on @BBNaija!

“Young people should lead the charge for electoral reform. With nearly 70% of Nigeria’s population, Nigeria’s future is young.”

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned what it described as kidnapping for Christ.

See his tweets below:

Kingsley Moghalu@MoghaluKingsley

Without electoral reform which includes electronic voting, our democracy will remain weak. Let’s fix this before 2023. Please join our non-partisan movement http://tobuildanation.org Partisan politics won’t fix this problem. To this end, I’ve resigned my membership of @YPPNational1168:26 AM – Oct 14, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy84 people are talking about this

Kingsley Moghalu@MoghaluKingsley · 4 h

Without electoral reform which includes electronic voting, our democracy will remain weak. Let’s fix this before 2023. Please join our non-partisan movement http://tobuildanation.org Partisan politics won’t fix this problem. To this end, I’ve resigned my membership of @YPPNational

Kingsley Moghalu@MoghaluKingsley

Nigeria today is approaching its moment of reckoning. We need to focus on solving our problems at their root causes. Electoral reform, voter education for an informed electorate, and constitutional restructuring are the real issues. If we can agree on these, all else can follow.458:29 AM – Oct 14, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy27 people are talking about this

Kingsley Moghalu@MoghaluKingsley · 4 h Replying to @MoghaluKingsley

Nigeria today is approaching its moment of reckoning. We need to focus on solving our problems at their root causes. Electoral reform, voter education for an informed electorate, and constitutional restructuring are the real issues. If we can agree on these, all else can follow.

Kingsley Moghalu@MoghaluKingsley

If we fix our elections /give our democracy real meaning, our youth will have no excuses not to vote, while they spend their money to vote on @BBNaija ! Young people should lead the charge for electoral reform. With nearly 70% of Nigeria’s population, Nigeria’s future is young.458:36 AM – Oct 14, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy28 people are talking about this



