How modeling gave me exposure-Damilola Aina

ALLI, Mutiat

Damilola Aina is a super Nigerian model who has been in the industry for over a decade, and her indeed paid her news. In this interview with MUTIAT ALLI, the light skinned diva opened up on her challenges at an early stage as well as new plans and projects to get back to the society.

How did your modeling career kick off?

First I started in my hood. I won the Miss high school contest when I was in secondary school, then I won the Miss Festac pageant. Then I attended a catwalk casting at Eko hotel. For tiffany amber’s fashion show- pop! I was selected. Folake even assigned someone put me through and perfect my catwalk skills. I’d say since then I never looked back. From the runway to photography modeling.

What are the challenges you faced in your early days?

Joggling school and castings wasn’t easy at all. In addition people seldom gave opportunities or listening ears, once they know you are new they just underestimate you. Though it made me feel bad but it gave me the spunk and die hard attitude to life. I knew I needed a finishing school to help me perfect my girly tendencies and transform me to a proper lady so I started working on me.

What are some of the modeling jobs that you have done?

From runway to major out of home (billboards) adverts, photography and print modeling like being brand ambassador for Airtel ,Coca -Cola contour bottle launch Nigeria, MTN, Friesland ( three crowns milk), cornerstone insurance, LG electronics , Etisalat, LG appliances, cornerstone insurance, starcoms long on talk, orange drugs, PZ amongst others.

You are also an actress; can you tell us about life as an actress?

The life of an actress in the movies is a mimicry and a made believe. However, real life, I’m me and real to the core. I learn something, new, add value, and keep improving.

What some of the challenges encountered?

Challenges are part of life; you face it and brace up. I can’t say there weren’t moments I felt like throwing in the towel, but I held on knowing that upheavals are part of what makes you.

Who or what do you consider as the greatest influence in your life and career?

My parents are my greatest influence in life. For modeling I really looked up to Tyra Banks as an influence. We exchanged messages at a time and she got her photograph signed and delivered to me in Nigeria.

In what ways has modeling changed your lifestyle?

Modeling didn’t change my lifestyle it gave me exposure, made me re-discover certain attributes Innate.

What are some of the changes that you would like to see in the sector?

Models should be treated better. When there’s an audition they should be attended to in time.

Some of the aspiring models May not be able to transport themselves back home hence, agencies should please endeavour to make stipends available for the models.

What is your definition of style?

For me style is from within. It is the you in you that makes you the you that you are. Style should be effortless, classy, not trashy, but graceful.

What is your assessment of Nigerian designers?

Nigerian designers are taking over the world soon. The impressive improvements are commendable and might move top brands in Milan, US and other to come see the newly improved Nigerian designers.

Who are the people you admire and role models?

I admire Oprah Winfrey, Folorunsho Alakija, Mo Abudu.

Can you tell us more about Damilola Aina?

She is a simple, lovely heart, a lover of arts, go getter, very deep person, resilient.

I believe man didn’t evolve hence, there’s a supreme being watching over us all. Christian from birth. My core values, compassion, courage and integrity.

Do you have fond memories of your growing up days?

Sure I do. Many treasured growing up moments that I can’t particular pin down. But very alive in my memory is how I would always be in the fashion parade department, infact my teachers would have put my name top on the fashion parade list. Checking the mirrors and getting ready for the interhouse sports with shakara instead of sports and my father would laugh at me and wonder if I don’t like to run but gave me a thumbs up whenever did well in debates. To me then, debates were fun- for me. I can’t forget a poem. I did in French and still fresh in my head. Was tagged the French girl poet in primary school.

You are seen as a fashion icon, what inspires what you wear to events?

The nature or type of event would determine what to wear, my mood too comes to play .if I feel like a princess I’d dress as one and if I feel like a queen then I will look like a queen. Then again, I may decide to get to an event with the” I gat this “aura. It’s all in the mix.

Which designer outfit do you covet to wear?

Deola Sagoe.