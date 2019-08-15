Mohamed Salah has responded to Pep Guardiola’s claims that winning the Premier League is most important each season, instead claiming that the Champions League is the trophy everyone

wants to win.



Salah and his Liverpool team-mates came out on top in Europe last season, winning the club’s sixth European Cup with victory over Tottenham in the final in Madrid.



Guardiola, meanwhile, guided Manchester City to an unprecedented domestic treble in England, but came up short in the Champions League as his side were knocked out by Spurs in the



quarter-finals. Despite being widely regarded as his generation’s finest coach, the Catalan has not won the continent’s biggest prize since 2011 with Barcelona, with City having not made past the last-eight since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2016. Upon that defeat to Tottenham in April, Guardiola claimed that success domestically meant more



than in Europe, saying: “The Champions League is seven games, you can win the Champions League but the league is every three days in the same month. “I’m sorry but it’s much more important what these guys have done the whole season.”But Salah, who scored the opener in June’s final at the Wanda Metropolitano from the penalty

spot,

does not agree with the City boss and feels that they would both choose the Champion League given the option between that and winning the Premier League. “Honestly, I didn’t know that he [Guardiola] said that, but I think if you give him a choice to choose which one, he would choose the Champions League,” Salah told CNN.



That’s my opinion. I’m not talking about him, but my opinion. It’s the biggest competition in football, so everyone wants to win it. “Every coach, every player wants to win it, dreams of winning it. So, of course, the Premier

League also is something big, but still the Champions League is the biggest competition.”On winning the trophy itself he added: “It’s a dream for everyone, the city, the players, to win a



Champions League is something so great and something very big.

“So everyone was having that special moment. I was feeling like a kid whose dream comes true.”



Salah will next be in action on Wednesday when Liverpool take on Europa League winners and domestic rivals Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul. And the Egypt international is looking forward to facing off against his former club, who are still



finding their feet under new manager Frank Lampard. He added: “I love these games. Big games and a final game. They want to win with a new coach and we also want to win it.”