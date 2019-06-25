…Says ISWAP under pressure from foreign collaborators to deliver caliphate

…Vows to frustrate terrorists’ efforts to make Lake Chad sanctuary

Ukpono Ukpong with agency reports, Abuja

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has revealed that the recent resurgence of attacks by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the last couple of weeks is as a result of the pressure being mounted on them by their foreign collaborators to establish caliphate.

MNJTF Spokesman, Col. Timothy Antigha, in a statement on Monday, said national forces were ready to thwart their efforts at making the Lake Chad area a sanctuary.

“It is imperative to mention that the MNJTF is aware of the pressure on ISWAP by its foreign collaborators to deliver on the caliphate, hence the flurry of ISWAP inspired attacks of the last couple of weeks on both military and soft targets,” said Antigha

He recalled that on June 21, troops of Sectors 2 and 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force comprising Nigerians and Chadians with coordinated air interdiction embarked on clearance operations in Cross Kauwa, Baga and Doron Naira in the Lake Chad area of Nigeria.

According to him, during the operation which was aimed at disrupting Boko Haram terrorists’ supplies and line of communications, one Chadian soldier was killed and 12 other soldiers were injured, without divulging the nationality of the injured troops.

He said “42 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while several others were wounded,” adding that further details would be provided later.

Antigha disclosed that the terrorist group has in recent operations at Doron Naira suffered various degrees of losses including equipment and manpower.

The breakdown of loss suffered by ISWAP in a recent operation at Doron Naira, in terms of equipment according to Col. Antigha include 17 AK 47 riffles, two GPMG, one LMG, three AA guns, two 81mm mortar one RPG tubes, two RPG7 40mm bombs with chargers, two boxes of 12.7mm ammunition and 323 RDS of 7.62mm..

Others were three hand grenades, a gas cylinders and IED making material, while the ISWAP ammunition dump was destroyed.