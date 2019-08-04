Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bauchi state chapter has called on Governor Bala Mohammed to create additional earth dams and expand grazing reserves in the state.

Chairman of the socio-cultural group in Bauchi state, Alhaji Muhammadu Hussaini, who made the appeal while speaking to journalists yesterday, said that the additional earth dams and expansion of grazing reserve areas will curtail the clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

“It will also reduce the movement of my people from one place to another in search of water and grazing reserve. Most of the cattle routes have been taken over by modern roads. Houses have been built by government and individuals on those cattle routes and no new ones have been created; the action has put herdsmen in a difficult situation.”

Alh. Hussaini also pleaded with the state government to provide them with subsidized cotton seeds for their cows, adding that “presently, a sack of cotton seed is sold between N3, 500 to N4, 000 and if government subsidizes it, my people will buy it between N1, 500 to N2, 000 and it will make them stay in one place and get their children educated.”

He identified shortage of nomadic teachers in nomadic schools as one of their major problems, advising the state government to employ more teachers and supervise them to ensure regular attendance instead of attending the school once in a week as has been the case in many nomadic schools.

Hussaini while applauding Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state for pledging to implement Ruga programme, assured him of their support towards the success of the exercise.

He advised the governor to emulate the Jigawa state government by demarcating 50 metres as cattle route from the main road and assist them to reduce their problems