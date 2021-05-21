Miyetti Allah okays ban on open grazing

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has okayed the decision of the Southern Governors to ban open grazing in the region.

This was disclosed by the National Patron of MACBAN, Senator Walid Jibrin, on Thursday, while addressing newsmen in Kaduna State.

According to him, the decision would help in ending the lingering crisis between farmers and herders in the country.

He said, though the herders have carried out their activities in Africa for over 100 years without any crisis, the continent has grown in population with modern farming, which has led to difficulty in open grazing.