Miyetti Allah: Fulani people ready for breakup of Nigeria, more than any other ethnic nationality

The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh, says the Fulani ethnic group is more prepared for division of Nigeria than any other ethnic nationality.

Amid the insecurity and tension caused by clashes between farmers and herders in some parts of Nigeria, southern governors had recently banned open cattle grazing in the entire 17 southern states of the country.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Saleh said Fulani herders are not the problem facing the country.

He added that the Fulani ethnic group is ready for division of the country.

He said, “Herders are insignificant when it comes to problem of this country, are they the ones looting the treasury?

READ ALSO: £4.2m Loot: FG begs Ibori to withdraw suit against UK

What damages are they causing to this country? Compare to the criminal activities of ‘Yahoo’ boys (Internet fraudsters), kidnappers, political looters, bandits in power, vagabonds in power like Governor (Samuel) Ortom, do you think if there is no oil money, all these things will be happening?

“Today we are ready, let them divide the country, let them not wait till tomorrow. We are better prepared than any ethnic nationality. So we are ready, let them divide the country, let us die, we that don’t have the oil.”