The Zamfara state government has commended the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for embracing the peace and reconciliation programme initiated by the state government.

The initiative was introduced by the state government to end banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the state and was later adopted by the Sokoto state government as a strategy to restore normalcy and rescue kidnap victims.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello, made the commendation while receiving the state officials of MACBAN who paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Gusau.

A statement issued to newsmen by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Malam Idris Salisu, quoted Bello as saying that the state government is making tremendous efforts to ensure the success of the peace dialogue.

He said the programme has already started yielding fruitful results “as even people from outside Zamfara state are calling to rejoice with us on the current peace and stability that the state is witnessing.

“The present administration in this state led by Gov. Bello Matawallen-Maradun is highly committed to free the state from armed banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping bedevilling the state.

“Lack of consultations and contacts on the true situation of insecurity in the state had earlier made the state critically ill until the present government came and initiated the peace initiative which has started yielding fruitful results.”

According to the SSG, the governor had visited President Muhammadu Buhari, the inspector general of police, chiefs of army and air staff to get their support on and commitment to how to end the menace of insecurity in the state.

He noted that within 57 days of the peace dialogue, several bandit commanders, members of civilian JTF popular known as “Yansakai” and the vigilante groups across the state agreed to embrace peace.

“As a result of this development, attacks and kidnapping have stopped across the state. It also led to the release of over 300 captives by the bandits and kidnappers voluntarily without demanding ransom,” the SSG said.

While thanking MACBAN leaders for the visit, he appealed for continued support and cooperation with government in restoring peace and stability in the state.

“I am calling on you to continue enlightening your members to embrace peace,” he added.

Earlier, the state Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Ardo Nakura, said they visited the SSG to congratulate him on his appointment and register their support to the peace initiative by the state government.

Nakura described the project as a welcome development and pledged MACBAN’s readiness to cooperate with government to ensure that peace returns to the state.