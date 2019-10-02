The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has enjoined Nigerians to open their hearts to be more tolerant and receptive of the activities of herders

Gidado Siddiki, the group leader made the disclosure in a message to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, Tuesday.

He said: “My organisation, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, remains hopeful that as time progresses, more Nigerians will increasingly understand its role as a trade/cultural union whose primary responsibility is to protect the interests of Fulani herders across Nigeria, while ensuring that such interests do not undermine those of other people or economic units in any part of the country.

“Nigerians should open their hearts to be more tolerant and receptive of the activities of our herders and duly feed us back when conflict brews, so that better understanding and more enduring harmony will be sought. This way, in no distant time, the friction and the suspicion will die a natural death.”

“At 59 years, Nigeria can be said to have come of age. However, 59 years might not have proved enough time to offer Nigerians the height of their expectations as people. But the country has made progress even in her few stumbles in the course of growth.

“It is the ability of both the leadership and the citizens to resolve evolving differences and make progress that determines the legacies they leave for posterity. It is this ability that determines their place in history.”