The Fulani Socio-cultural organization, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has apologized to the government and people of Benue state over herdsmen attacks and killings in some communities in the state.

The national Secretary of the association, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, who tendered the apology on Sunday in Makurdi during a peace initiative meetibg brokered by the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyeama, expressed regrets of the herder group over the Benue killings and pledged to ensure peaceful coexistence between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

While describing Governor Ortom as a peace loving man who stood firmly for the emancipation of his people, the Miyetti Allah secretary assured that members of the group would embrace the peace initiatives put forward by the Governor.

Responding, Governor Ortom stated that the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law by Benue State Government was to end the killing of innocent people and encourage ranching as the global best practice of animal husbandry.

He stated that any person or ethnic group wishing to rear livestock in the state was free to come, acquire land and ranch according to provisions of the ranching law of the state.

The Governor noted that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law protects both farmers and livestock owners, adding that legislation was not meant to promote crisis of any kind.

Chief Onyeama had earlier, emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders in Benue State, saying he personally brought Alhaji Saleh to broker peace between Miyetti Allah groups and the people of the state.

It will be recalled that hundreds of people were displaced in the ancestral homes are are currently taking refuse in over nine camps across the state with scores killed by alleged Fulani herdsmen as they vowed to resist the enforcement of the anti open grazing and prohibition bill enacted by Benue state government in 2017.