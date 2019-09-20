Ikechukwu Nwobodo, President, Warriors Sports Championship, on Friday said he was prepared to take Mixed Martial Arts to the next level in the country.

Nwobodo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the last event which held in August was a huge success and got the attention of lovers of combat sports.

He said that he was motivated to organise a much more bigger event, having received a very good response from the sponsors.

“We plan to make this event more fascinating than the last one as the necessary logistics have been put in place for a successful show,” he said.

“The next event will come up on Dec. 1, 2019, at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, and as usual it promises to be electrifying,” Nwobodo told NAN.

According to him, the major event of the night will be the Middleweight title bout between Horatius Alonu of Nigeria and Christ Frank of Togo.

There will also be a Lightweight title bout which will have Emmanuel Onoja, Nigerian army fighter and Tessia Adolphe of Ivory Coast.

Nwobodo told NAN that at the last event, a raffle draw was organised where some people won some reasonable items.

“We want to make the prizes come in smaller items this time around so that it can reach a lot of people, rather than just three people going home with the prizes.

“We want people to come and have fun and also rest assured of going home with amazing prizes,”he said (NAN)