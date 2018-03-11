 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Mito, Lifu, Ceelo and Tolex up for Sunday eviction

March 11, 2018

As usual Biggie asked the housemates to nominate two pairs each for possible eviction.
Biggie announced the most nominated housemates, and then asked the Head of House Bambam to save a pair and replace with another.
How the housemates voted
ToLex – Mito and Tena
BamCo – Mito and Llifu
LIfu – Tena and Mito
TeNa – Celo and Tolex
CeLo – Tolex and Mito
MiTo – LIfu and Tolex
Miracle and Anto (Mito), Tobi and Alex (Tolex), Ifu and Leo (Lifu), and Teddy A and Nina had the highest nominations.
As Head of House, Bambam saved the pair of Tena and replaced with CeeC and Lolu .
The housemates up for possible eviction this week are Leo and Ifu (Lifu), Lolu and Cee – C (Ceelo) , Tobi and Alex (Tolex) and Miracle and Anto (Mito).

 

 

 

 

 

 

