Mito, Lifu, Ceelo and Tolex up for Sunday eviction

As usual Biggie asked the housemates to nominate two pairs each for possible eviction.

Biggie announced the most nominated housemates, and then asked the Head of House Bambam to save a pair and replace with another.

How the housemates voted

ToLex – Mito and Tena

BamCo – Mito and Llifu

LIfu – Tena and Mito

TeNa – Celo and Tolex

CeLo – Tolex and Mito

MiTo – LIfu and Tolex

Miracle and Anto (Mito), Tobi and Alex (Tolex), Ifu and Leo (Lifu), and Teddy A and Nina had the highest nominations.

As Head of House, Bambam saved the pair of Tena and replaced with CeeC and Lolu .

The housemates up for possible eviction this week are Leo and Ifu (Lifu), Lolu and Cee – C (Ceelo) , Tobi and Alex (Tolex) and Miracle and Anto (Mito).

Mutiat Alli