#MissNigeria TV: Mildred is excited about her move to Lagos

February 28, 2018

Current Miss Nigeria Mildred Peace Ehiguese gives us another personal insight into her life.

She moves into her Lagos Flat and shares the experience of unpacking, favourite stuffs, favourite memories from the past year among many others.

Watch:

