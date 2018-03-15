My mission is to rescue Ekiti from bondage, says Ojudu

A governorship aspirant in Ekiti State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has said that the desire to rescue the state from bondage and enslavement informed his decision to contest the governorship position of the state

Ojudu, who is a Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters,

noted that the people of Ekiti State, has suffered hardship due to bad governance and deceit from the Ayodele Fayose’s administration, noting that the administration was wasting the resources of the state on extravagant lifestyle and unnecessary foreign trips.

The aspirant who spoke on the sidelines after his declaration for the governorship race said “The people have not been paid here for several months, the people here are hungry, this is a government of deceit, forget about the stomach infrastructure, it is all deceit,

“Many people are saying what kind of government is this? Fayose is demolishing houses, without any notices to the people, no compensation; this is because the people of Ekiti Central have removed their support for him, he wants to punish them before he leaves offices,” Ojudu said.

Ojudu, who is a veteran journalist, said if voted into power his administration would give priority to agriculture and revitalise the agricultural potentials of the state, while creating jobs for the youths.

“There is hunger here, if you go and see the face of the people they are malnourished, the land here are not cultivated, if we don’t have the Igala people here farming; there would not be food.

“We would go back to farm and we would produce food that would be sufficient to feed our people and we would provide jobs. I am going to modernise agriculture in the state.

He promised to diversify the revenue source of the state and initiate a sport programme which would unearth talented athletes in different sports in the state.

Speaking further, the former Senator of Ekiti West Senatorial District, said he would live in his personal house if elected as the governor of the state, stressing that he was not interested in acquiring wealth and living extravagant lifestyle at the expense of the masses.

Ojudu, added that he was not desperate to govern the state, stressing that he would respect the outcome of the election, while expressing confidence in the APC to conduct a credible primaries in the state.