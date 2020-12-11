Missing Ogun assembly maze retrieved in Lagos — Daily Times Nigeria

The mace of the Ogun State House of Assembly carted away by unknown hoodlums has been retrieved in Lagos State, Daily Times gathered.

The hoodlums were said to have broken into the office of the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo overnight and went away with the symbol of authority.

The Ogun State Police Command Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the head of the mace was found yesterday.

Confirming the recovery on Friday, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said “Lagos Police Command Recovers Ogun State House of Assembly Stolen Mace at Abule Ado area of the state at about 8.30am.”

According to him, “someone in a moving vehicle, suspected to be Toyota Siena Space Wagon, threw out an object into the nearby bush and the police recovered the object which was later identified to be the Ogun State House of Assembly Mace.”

Adejobi said the mace has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who he said later instructed the DCP State CID, Lagos State, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace and liaise with the Ogun State Police Command on the return of the recovered mace to Ogun State.

