Missing General: HURIWA cautions army against lynch, mob justice

…Condemns police tear gassing of PDP protesters

A prominent Non Governmental organisation- Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army to stop further use of lynch mob justice in the search for the suspected whereabouts of the missing Army General Muhammed Alkali, a retired Major General.

HURIWA accused the Army of being biased and unprofessional by rounding up common villagers and parading them as common criminals even as the armed Fulani killer gangs are operating freely.

“As much as we support the enforcement of the due process of the law leading to the arrest and prosecution of the persons involved in the alleged disappearance of the retired General Muhammad Alkali, we don’t support the ongoing demonization of an entire community as if it is a community of criminals.

“We asked that the best global practices be adopted in searching for the right accused persons and for the innocent villagers not to be subjected to horrendous lynch mob justice because of their association with the community in which the Army thinks their erstwhile officer purportedly disappeared. The principle of rule of law must be respected,” said HURIWA.