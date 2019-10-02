As part of marking the International Day of the Girl Child celebration on October 11, Miss Nigeria, under the umbrella of the Green Girl Company Ltd (GGCL), is organising its first ever Raising Girls Summit in Lagos at the Incubator Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Green Girl Company is a social enterprise aimed at transforming the lives of young girls and women in Nigeria, through projects like The Raising Girls Summit, Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant (A non-bikini empowerment pageant, established in 1957), and the Green Girl Academy, which runs throughout the year.

The Raising Girls Summit is an empowerment initiative of the Green Girl Company Limited, with the theme – empowering girls for a brighter tomorrow. This one-day event aims to explore key ways to promote the participation and inclusion of girls in the discourse of women’s empowerment. It targets about 2000 girls between the ages of 13-18 years old.

The confirmed speakers includes Nimi Akinkugbe (founder, Bestman Games), Linda Ikeji (Entrepreneur and blogger), Julie Okah-Donli (Director General, NAPTIP), and a host of other delectable speakers.

Sponsors and partners of this summit includes Heritage Bank, Synlab, Times Multimedia (TMM), Daily Times, Spring Rock Group, TechQuest, Schlumberger, LouisMarie Stage School, UNESCO, UNWOMEN, L’Avyanna UK, GirlHub Africa, Foliomedia, Bellaniaja, Pulseng, Opera, Legit and Folio CNN.

According to the CEO of GGCL, May Ikeora, “A lot has been done towards empowering women, but we need to catch them young, in order to guarantee a better future for them as women”.

The present and past Miss Nigeria winners will be moderators at the summit. In the last 6 months, these young women alongside the Green Girl Volunteers have embarked on a raising girls’ school tour to advocate and mobilise young girls from schools around Lagos.

The summit is holding on October 11, 2019 by 9am at the Incubator Event Centre, located at Chief Yusuf Abiodun, Oniru road, Victoria Island Lagos. Admission is Free. To attend or participate as a sponsor or partner, please contact 08098865264 or register on our website www.greengirlproject.com, visit us on Instagram @missnigerisorg or @greengirlproject