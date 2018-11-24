Miss Nigeria grand finale holds tomorrow

Tomorrow history will be made as organisers of the prestigious Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant will crown its 42nd queen amidst pop and razzmatazz at the convention centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Battling for the crown this year are 18 beautiful finalist selected after various screening processes from 40 contestants that were pre-selected from the auditions held nationwide in Lagos (West), Owerri (East) and Abuja (North) in October.

Speaking on the final 18 selection, the Project Coordinator of Miss Nigeria 2018, Chioma Nwigwe said.

“This year’s selection though gruelling, has been very rewarding. Beyond their looks, every single one of these incredible ladies brings something unique to the table and we can’t wait to see which of them wins the crown.”