Miss Mama Africa Beauty pageant Returns on StarTimes

This third edition of the first and unique interactive African beauty contest Miss Mama Africa Beauty Pageant has returned to StarTimes screen for the entertainment of its teeming subscribers on ST Sino Drama channel exclusive.

The Miss Mama African beauty contest held in China, symbolize African diversity and will have African women living across China and contestants from Cameroon, Kenya, Mauritius or Benin to compete for the 2018 Miss Mama Africa Pageant.

The 10 episodes of the show will showcase and promote talents in various fields of life such as workers and bright students who will one day become engineer, medical doctor, businesswoman or teacher. This talents will be trained and guided by professionals on various skills such as catwalk, shooting, hair and make-up advices for the main event.

Commenting on the initiative, the editor in chief of ST Sino Drama, Yoki Li noted that “The Last edition of Miss Mama Africa contest was a success. We received a lot of positive feedbacks from our audience who were amazed to know about these beautiful and talented African women living in China. And this year, they won’t be disappointed as contestants are fantastic women, driven, ambitious and proud African who made a life in China,”

According to Yoki Li, This is women empowerment because through this contest, we want to showcase the beauty of these women who left their countries to a different country for academic purusit and also to demonstrate how training slowly evolved normal people into beauty queens.

StarTimes App users can vote for their favorite contestant and get the chance to have LIVE chat and even meet her in person or win a coupon to watch all StarTimes sports channels for free.