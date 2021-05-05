Minority Caucus: We have not heard from our President despite daily killings

The National Assembly’s Minority Caucus bemoaned President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence amid the country’s instability on Tuesday.

The caucus also stated that President Buhari’s government, headed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), has continued to violate the constitution.

Enyinnaya Abaribe, the caucus leader and Senate Minority Leader, said this at a press conference in Abuja, adding that the caucus would soon “do the needful to save the country from collapse.”

“We have not heard from our President despite the daily killings that are going on and have turned Nigeria into a killing field of unimaginable proportion.

“Therefore, the caucus has taken note and will continue to take note of the constitutional breaches that is happening at this time by the government of the APC and will at the appropriate time utilise all constitutional methods and measures available after consultation with our colleagues to do the needful to save the country from collapse.

“We also as a caucus want to put on notice to all Nigerians and the international community about the threat to the lives of our members that comes out to say things that are true about the state of Nigeria today and these threats have come in various forms, including the threat to life.

The criticism from the minority caucus comes on the heels of increased insecurity in the country with the insurgency in the northeast region, herder-farmer clash in the middle belt, banditry in the northwest, and separatist tensions in the southeast.