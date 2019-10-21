Youths in Niger State have shut down the Minna-Suleja Road on Monday morning to protest what they called neglect by the Federal Government.

According to Channels TV, they accused the Federal Government of neglecting federal roads in Niger State and called on the President to come to their aid.

During the protest, some of the protesters danced to a song by hip hop singer Eedris Abdulkareem, in which he called the attention of the government to the plights of Nigerians.

According to them, people die every day in the state and Niger is part of Nigeria.

Some travellers on the Minna-Suleja Road were left stranded as a result of the protest.

However, officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrived at the scene to calm the protesters.