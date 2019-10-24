The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning will ensure that the last batch of staff are captured into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Mrs Zainab Ahmed made this known while defending the ministry’s 2020 budget estimates before the Senate Committee on Finance on Thursday.

Ahmed said that the officers from the Accountant General are already on the field trying to capture the last batch of the staff into the IPPIS.

“It has been extremely beneficial because we have had savings up to about N250 billion from the exercise and the savings would be more when we integrate the component of the IPPIS which is controlled by the Head of Service.”

She said that the ministry had been able to put most Federal Government agencies on the platform.

“It helps us to control practices in the past because we used to have those that were not supposed to be on the payroll.

“The Military, the police and most agencies of government except for a few tertiary institutions are still resisting but we have been engaging them and we are in the process of uploading them into the system.

“The resistance to the IPPIS is misplaced as far as I am concerned because there is no agency of government that must resist it. It must be treated with utmost importance,” she said.

“The universities have some peculiarities. Some medical institutions too.

“For instance, a consultant can consult in different hospitals but he should still have one primary point of employment.

“A lecturer, based on the approval given by the Minister is also allowed to lecture in more than one universities.

“That however does not mean that he should feature in all the institutions as a staff member.

“At best, there would be special allowances that would be due to them for those extra work.”

The minister further said that the allowances should, however, not be included in the payroll.

“We have been discussing with them and we are arranging peculiar allowances for them too.

“This is to make sure that the extra work they do, according to the limits that is allowed, is provided for in the payroll.

“They have understood now that their concerns would be addressed and they have started working with us.”

Ahmed said that the personnel cost for the ministry in the 2020 budget proposal was N3.3 trillion from a budget size of N10.33 trillion.

” We should collectively work together to see how we can reduce the cost,” she said. NAN)