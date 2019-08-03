…Charges civil servants to operate within the rules

Joy Obakeye

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has inaugurated its reconstituted Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary (PS), William Alo, charged civil servants to operate within the rules.

Alo said that the public servants should operate within the country’s laws, rules and regulations to deliver quality and timely service to the public.

He noted that the ACTU is established in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), through the directive of the Federal Government, to conduct preliminary investigation, review corruption-prone the operational system, educate and enlighten staff on issues related to corruption, as well as monitor budget implementation in the Ministry.

He urged the ACTU Committee members to rise up to the challenge of being in the vanguard of fight against corruption, and reminded them that “the fight against corruption is an integral part of the crusade for national rebirth, social inclusion and regeneration.”