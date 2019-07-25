Aduda, Melaye protest exclusion of FCT indigenes

.Senate screens Ogah, Akume, Akpabio, Nwajuba, Mamora, Onu, others

.To screen 8 others today

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

There was a mild uproar on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday as Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, shielded the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, from questioning by senators when the Senate commenced the screening of ministers-designate nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before Amaechi was ushered into the Senate chamber, three nominees, Senator George Akume, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rep. Emeka Nwajuba were earlier cleared by the Senate after being asked to take a bow in line with parliamentary procedure.

When it came to the turn of the former Rivers State governor, senators were unhappy that Amaechi was accorded the same privilege as former or serving lawmakers as he was asked to take a bow by the Senate President, a privilege in their estimation is the exclusive preserve of lawmakers.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, set the tone for Amaechi to be spared questioning by pleading with senators that Amaechi, being a two- term speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, a one- time minister whose performance earned him re- nomination, should be allowed to take a bow and go.

Senators that wanted Amaechi to be grilled were not happy with Lawan’s decision and reacted with murmurs.

Senator Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central) said such privilege should be restricted to former House of Representatives and Senate members and should not be extended to members of state legislatures.

Lawan put the contentious issue to a voice vote and senators that supported Amaechi taking a bow carried the day.

However, shortly before the commencement of the screening exercise, Senators Philip Aduda (FCT) and Dino Melaye (Kogi West) protested the exclusion of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) indigenes from the list of 43 ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Buhari.

The senators specifically, raised constitutional points of order to buttress their position that the FCT should be treated as a state that is qualified for the appointment of a minister.

Standing on Order 43 of the Senate rule book and Section 299 of the constitution, Sen. Aduda questioned the validity of the federal character if the FCT is not qualified for ministerial appointment.

He noted that there is no nominee from the FCT indigenes contrary to the constitutional provision that expressly stipulates that the FCT should be treated as a state.

According to Section 299, “the provision of this constitution shall apply to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as if it were one of the states of the federation.”

Sen. Aduda urged the President of the Senate to converse with President Buhari on how to rectify the neglect of the FCT.

Also citing Section 299 of the constitution, Senator Melaye said that the FCT issue is not a matter of appeal, but a constitutional matter.

Sen. Dino, who is the former Senate Committee Chairman on FCT, added that based on the constitution, the matter is very clear.

Responding, the President of the Senate said that the point of order raised by the two senators is noted.

Other nominees screened by the Senate on Wednesday were Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, a banker and oil magnate from Abia State, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, former minister of Science and Technology from Ebonyi State, Sen. Olorunnibe Mamora from Lagos State who was also asked to take a bow, Olalekan Adegbite from Ogun State, Adamu Adamu, past Education minister and Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor from Anambra State.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the ministerial nominee, Uchechukwu Ogah, noted how Single Treasury Account (TSA) almost collapsed the banking sector until the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) came out with a policy to cushion the effects of the policy in an attempt to protect banks from crashing.

The nominee, who said that the naira is okay and that the value of the currency is doing well, noted that no nation allows its currency to be fixed, but allows it to float.

He further stated that it is not the responsibility of government to create jobs, but that it is the responsibility of the government to create the enabling environment for the private sector to stimulate job creation.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu clarified issues surrounding the procurement of the Nigeria’s satellite 4. Onu under whose tenure as science and technology minister, the Nigeria Sat4 was procured, said the $340 million spent by the country did not go down the drain as the Chinese manufacturing company that produced the satellite immediately replaced it when had problems.

Former Education Minister, Adamu Adamu lamented the deplorable situation of primary school education in the country, decrying that “the state of primary education in Nigeria is very, very bad.”

Adamu, who said over 10 million out -of -school children in Nigeria is an eyesore, urged the National Assembly and Council of State to take drastic steps in arresting the menace.

Senate President said it is the responsibility of leaders including senators to get the out- of -school children back to school.

Lastly, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor from Anambra State, who is the executive secretary, Pension Transition Administrative Department (PTAD) was screened.

Lawan made a passionate appeal that she should take a bow because of her background and impressive performance and above all her gender as the first female to be screened.

The Senate President at 6.11 pm indicated that the exercise be put on hold for the day, adding that “distinguished colleagues, I think this is the fastest we can go today.” Thereafter, the House returned back to plenary.

To be screened today are Sen. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Ramatu Tijani (Kogi), Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Mohammed Abdulahi (Nasarawa), Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) (Kano) and Sunday Dare (Oyo).