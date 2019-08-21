The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the inauguration of ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari as a poor parade of recycled foot-travelers, many of whom have failed Nigerians in governance assignments.

National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, revealed in a statement that, President Buhari has nothing to offer to the nation other than condoning and encouraging corruption as well as perpetuating incompetence, failure and ineffectiveness in governance.



He describes the just in inaugurated ministers as a team made up of persons indicted for corruption and treasury looting,

According to the party, the PDP , however is not surprised that the President had no clear-cut blueprint to rescue the nation from the economic, security and social quagmires which his administration had plunged our nation into in the last four years.

“Of course, Mr President has severally demonstrated a lack of required capacity to lead a nation as complex as Nigeria especially at this trying times.

“At a ceremony where Nigerians had expected the forceful articulation of a progressive policy thrust, Mr. President bored the nation with an empty and directionless script that only evoked more despondency in our nation.

“Instead of helping President Buhari to offer hope, his handlers were more interested on photo-ups and refreshments, away from serious business of governance.

The PDP invites Nigerians to note President Buhari’s contemptible approach to governance and disregard to ministerial portfolios as portrayed in the recent degrading of ministers to clerical aides of Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Such demotion of ministers is completely unacceptable, counter-productive and reduces governance to a domestic affair. “

The PDP further lamented it feels the pains and anguish of Nigerians, who by now would have been enjoying the benefits of the much-desired economic recovery blueprint articulated by the peoples’ candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Nigerians will recall that in Atiku’s blueprint, proactive strategic policies and plans were laid out for rapid interventions in critical sectors of our national lives to address the security, economic and social problems caused by the Buhari administration and return our nation to her pride of place.

The party however urges Nigerians not to lose hope but continue in the expressed determination to retrieve Atiku Abubakar’s stolen Presidential mandate at the court.