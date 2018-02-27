Minister reiterates FG’s role in improving workers’ welfare

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Prof Stephen Ocheni has said the Federal Government remained committed to improving workers’ wellbeing in the country.

Ocheni, who spoke in Igalamela Local Government Area of Kogi State, said the Federal Government had inaugurated a committee on minimum wage to fashion out an improved and living wage for workers.

According to him, the economic recovery and growth plan of the government is designed to improve the standard of living and wellbeing of Nigerians, including workers.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has embarked on an all-inclusive economy, designed to improve both the private and public sector and government alone cannot be the employer of labour.

The government, he said, has invigorated National Directorate of Employment’s (NDE’s) efforts at creating self-sustaining employments for youths in the country through skills acquisition and empowerment with startup packs.