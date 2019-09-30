Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, urges youths to stop taking selfies and focus on building a better future for their country.

According to Mr. Fashola said taking selfies was “a most consuming and disturbing pastime when that same phone can be deployed for other productive and developmental uses”.

“Every generation of young people must understand their duty, rise up to it, and discharge it not only for themselves, but also for the next generation,” he added.

He said young people have led the way to innovate successful brands in Nigeria such as GTBank, Thisday Newspaper, Zenith Bank, Dangote Group and Oando.