Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called on managers of education sector to inculcate quality education that will enhance national development in the country.

Aliyu made the call in Abuja when management of Nasarawa State University paid her a congratulatory visit.

She charged the institution to continue on the path of Knowledge for development which the University is known for, stating that the requisite knowledge derived from the Nasarawa State University has equipped her for higher responsibilities.

She expressed delight over the visit and prayed that many more students will emerged from the University to higher political office holders, while pledging to support the institution.

Accordibg to her, “I remain grateful to Nasarawa State University because the institution gave me the requisite knowledge to move on from where I was to this present position.

The University has accommodated those of us from the catchment areas and we have benefited enormously from the University.

“We must give back to the University both in kind and cash. I will continue tto support the University within my capacity to better the life of new students.

I want to state emphatically that the due diligence that has been inculcated in me will further strengthen me to excel in this present position”.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of delegation and Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed, described the appointment of FCT Minister of State as well deserved, stressing that Nasarawa State University remains one of the fastest growing Universities in Nigeria in term of manpower development.

He revealed that the incumbent FCT Minister of State obtained her Master Degree from the University and currently undergoing a Doctorate Degree in Security and Strategic Studies in the same institution.

Prof. Mohammed used the visit to stress that Nasarawa State University as one of the public universities is in dire needs of critical manpower especially in medicine and engendering.

He said a stakeholders meeting will be conveyed this month to address some of the critical needs of the University aimed at getting inputs on the ways to move the University forward.

The Vice Chancellor, however, acknowledged the support of the Minister of State in enhancing teaching and learning in the education sector, just as he called on the Minister to use her present position to galvanize her colleagues to move the University forward.

He pledged the support of the University to support the Minister during her tenure in office, describing her as a women of commitment and dedication. He also urged the Minister to use her knowledge to improve on the educational sector and Nigeria in general.